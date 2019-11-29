|
|
|
TURNBULL William (Billy) (Coal Merchant)
(Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully at the Western General Hospital, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Billy, aged 69, much loved husband and best friend of Christine, devoted father of William, John, Jason, Michelle, Christopher and David. Loving father-in-law to Tracy, Nadine, Nina and Michael. Adored papa of his ten grandchildren. Special brother to Maureen, Ann and Stuart and a good friend to many. A funeral service will be held at St John's RC Church (Brighton Place, Portobello), on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10 am, thereafter to mount Vernon cemetery at 11.30 am. Black attire optional.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019