SYSON William (Bill) Watson Cockburn (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Murrayfield House, on May 27, 2019, William, much loved son of the late William Cockburn Syson and Mary Jane Watson and a dearly loved brother, uncle and cousin to the family. A Memorial Service will be held at Murrayfield Parish Church, Ormidale Terrace, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, July 17, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Any enquiries to William Purves Funeral Directors on 0131 447 5858.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 28, 2019