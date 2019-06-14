Home

STEWART William (Billy) (Livingston / Drylaw)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Billy, beloved husband of Dolly, loving brother of Robert, Moira, Carole and Donald, loved uncle of Sean and Scott. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, June 20, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however a retiral collection will be held on behalf of Dialysis Unit, Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 14, 2019
