SKIVINGTON William (Billy) (Leith)
Suddenly but peacefully, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. William, beloved partner of Cathy, loving and beloved father of Russell, Sharon and Tracey cherished friend of David and Lee, dearly loved brother and uncle, beloved grandad and doting great-grandad. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, March 2, at 11 am. Retiral collection will be taken in aid of St Columba's Hospice. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2019
