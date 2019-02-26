Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel,
Resources
More Obituaries for William SKIVINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Billy) SKIVINGTON

Notice Condolences

William (Billy) SKIVINGTON Notice
SKIVINGTON William (Billy) (Leith)
Suddenly but peacefully, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. William, beloved partner of Cathy, loving and beloved father of Russell, Sharon and Tracey cherished friend of David and Lee, dearly loved brother and uncle, beloved grandad and doting great-grandad. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, March 2, at 11 am. Retiral collection will be taken in aid of St Columba's Hospice. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.