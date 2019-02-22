Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
16:00
Seafield Crematorium
William Richard (Willie) BRUCE

William Richard (Willie) BRUCE Notice
BRUCE William Richard (Willie) (Mountcastle)
Suddenly but peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Edinburgh, on February 15, 2019, William, beloved husband of Ella, dad to Pauline and Pamela, granda to Rory, Jamie and Sophie, father-in-law to Gordon and Paul. Formerly of Ladbrokes. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, February 28, at 4 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 22, 2019
