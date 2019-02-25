|
RENWICK William (Bill) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, so unexpected, on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Bill, darling, loving, kind husband to his wife Sandra for 52 years. Adored dad to Karen and uncle to many nieces and nephews here and in America. Very special neighbour to Julie and Jackie. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, February 27, at 3.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations for the British Heart Foundation can be made as you leave the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 25, 2019
