PRINGLE William (Portobello)
Suddenly, at home on May 16, 2019, William, beloved son of Janis and Sidney and stepdad Tony, father to Rhianna and William, ex-partner Nicola, brother to Sean and Sid. A church service will take place at Richmond Craigmillar Parish Church on Friday, June 7, at 10 am and thereafter to Portobello Cemetery for 10.45 am, to which all are welcome to attend both services. A collection will be taken on retiral of the church service in aid of Richmond Craigmillar Parish Church.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
