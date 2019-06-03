Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00
Richmond Craigmillar Parish Church
Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:45
Portobello Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William PRINGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William PRINGLE

Notice Condolences

William PRINGLE Notice
PRINGLE William (Portobello)
Suddenly, at home on May 16, 2019, William, beloved son of Janis and Sidney and stepdad Tony, father to Rhianna and William, ex-partner Nicola, brother to Sean and Sid. A church service will take place at Richmond Craigmillar Parish Church on Friday, June 7, at 10 am and thereafter to Portobello Cemetery for 10.45 am, to which all are welcome to attend both services. A collection will be taken on retiral of the church service in aid of Richmond Craigmillar Parish Church.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.