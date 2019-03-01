|
|
|
OLIVER William (Penicuik)
Annette and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their sad loss and all who attended the Sacred Heart Church and Kirkhill Cemetery. Special thanks to Father John McInnes for his comforting service, to the staff of Tesco garage for the support and kindness shown and also to everyone for their kind generosity in support of the family's chosen charity. Bill will be sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More