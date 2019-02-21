|
NOBLE William (Bill) (Sighthill)
Peacefully, at Fairmile Marie Curie Hospice, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Bill, (an honorary member of Sighthill Bowling Club), beloved husband of the late Pat, loving dad to Pawl, Fiona and Denise, a much loved grandad and great-grandad to the family and brother to Margaret. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, February 28, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired, in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2019
