McWHINNIE
William (Selkirk)
Peacefully, on June 17, 2019, former manager of Selkirk and Kelso Co-operative Society, beloved husband of the late Helen, dearly loved father of Kenny, Fiona, Heather, James and Mairi and a loving papa and great-papa. A service will be held at The Haining Estate, Selkirk, at 10 am, followed by an interment service, at Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at approximately 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 26, 2019
