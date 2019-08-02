Home

William (Bill) McLUSKIE

McLUSKIE
William (Bill) (Leith)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Bill, beloved husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad of John and Colin, brother of Jean and Jim and a loving grandad and great-grandad, (former member of Ardmillan Bowling Club and previously with Henry Robb). A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, August 9, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please. A retiral collection will be held on behalf of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 2, 2019
