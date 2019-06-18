|
McGUIRE
William (wee Willie) (Glasgow / Broomhouse)
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Western General Hospital, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Wee Willie will be sadly missed by his wife Betty, daughter Elizabeth and sons William and Michael. A much loved grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a loving father-in-law to Mick and Linda. Service will be held at Saughton Cemetery, on Tuesday, June 25, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, but donations can be given if desired, in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 18, 2019
