MABON William (Bill) (Haddington / Birnam / Whitecraig)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on February 27, 2019, Bill (Wullie), loving husband of the late Grace, much loved dad of Carol and Colin, a loving father-in-law, grumpa, GG and brother to the family and good friend to Ian, Carol and family. Service at West Church, Haddington, on Friday, March 8, at 12 noon, followed by a committal in Glencorse Cemetery, at approximately 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, but a retiring collection will be taken for the Maggie's Centre. A bus will be in attendance from Haddington to Glencorse.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2019
