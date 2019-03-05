Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William MABON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) MABON

Notice Condolences

William (Bill) MABON Notice
MABON William (Bill) (Haddington / Birnam / Whitecraig)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on February 27, 2019, Bill (Wullie), loving husband of the late Grace, much loved dad of Carol and Colin, a loving father-in-law, grumpa, GG and brother to the family and good friend to Ian, Carol and family. Service at West Church, Haddington, on Friday, March 8, at 12 noon, followed by a committal in Glencorse Cemetery, at approximately 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, but a retiring collection will be taken for the Maggie's Centre. A bus will be in attendance from Haddington to Glencorse.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.