Peacefully, at home, on March 1, 2019, aged 90, beloved husband of the late Rita, devoted father of Lorraine and Lee, much loved brother to James, adored grandad to Daley and René and adored Popolopadus to Kenzie, Morgan and Florence and loving father-in-law and best pal to Rab. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, March 9, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2019
