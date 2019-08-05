|
|
|
KINNEAR William (Billy) (Gilmerton)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at Gilmerton Care Home, on August 1, 2019, Billy (aged 80), beloved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Barry, Brian, Ross and Russell and a loved grandad of his nine grandchildren. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, August 8, at 4 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be given at the door after the service in aid of Gilmerton Care Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 5, 2019