FaFEARNLEY William John (Penicuik) On June 18, 2019, at Marie Curie Hospice, aged 84 years. Bill, dearly beloved husband to the late Bet, much loved dad to Stephen, Belinda, Robert, Samantha and Joe, dear father-in-law and loving grandad to fourteen wonderful grandchildren. Greatly missed. A service will be held at St James the Less Church, Penicuik, on Thursday, July 4, at 11 am and thereafter, burial at Penicuik Cemetery, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 26, 2019
