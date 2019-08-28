|
IMRIE William Quinn (Billy) (Muirhouse / Canonmills)
Very suddenly, on Friday, August 16, 2019, Billy, (formerly NHS and Royal Mail), loyal and loving husband to Margaret, doting dad to Craig, father-in-law to Kerry, dedicated grandad to Logan and Hannah and will be hugely missed by his dad "Tom", brothers and sisters and all of his family and friends. A celebration of Billy's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, September 2, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 28, 2019