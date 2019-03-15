|
|
|
HEWAT William (Bill) (Currie)
Peacefully, at home on March 8, 2019, Bill (life member of Currie Bowling Club), father of Graham and Shirley, father-in-law of Tina and grandfather and great-grandfather of the family. Loved by all. Funeral service at Currie Kirk on Saturday, March 23, at 10.30 am,
followed by interment at Currie Cemetery at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Currie Kirk.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
