Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30
Currie Kirk
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00
Currie Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William HEWAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) HEWAT

Notice Condolences

William (Bill) HEWAT Notice
HEWAT William (Bill) (Currie)
Peacefully, at home on March 8, 2019, Bill (life member of Currie Bowling Club), father of Graham and Shirley, father-in-law of Tina and grandfather and great-grandfather of the family. Loved by all. Funeral service at Currie Kirk on Saturday, March 23, at 10.30 am,
followed by interment at Currie Cemetery at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Currie Kirk.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.