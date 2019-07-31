|
Henderson William Francis Stevenson (East Craigs, formerly of Gorgie)
Suddenly, at Western General Hospital, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, aged 89 years. Husband of the late Helena and close friend of Frances. Beloved dad to Bill, David, and the late Pamela. Father-in-law to Brenda, Nicola and Kenny, also loving grandfather and great-grandfather. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 2.30 pm. All welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 31, 2019