More Obituaries for William FLYNN
William (Wullie) FLYNN

William (Wullie) FLYNN Notice
FLYNN William (Wullie) (Portobello / Magdalene)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, William (Wullie), beloved husband of the late Nessie, loving dad to the late Anne, father-in-law to Maurice, cherished grandad to Nicola and Stephen and a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the family. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, July 22, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 12, 2019
