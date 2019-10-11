|
FLEETING William (Bill) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, October 7, 2019. Bill, beloved husband of the late Irene, much loved dad of Robert, Linda, William and Susan, loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad to the family. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, October 19, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 11, 2019