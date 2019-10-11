Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel,
Resources
More Obituaries for William FLEETING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) FLEETING

Notice Condolences

William (Bill) FLEETING Notice
FLEETING William (Bill) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, October 7, 2019. Bill, beloved husband of the late Irene, much loved dad of Robert, Linda, William and Susan, loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad to the family. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, October 19, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.