DONALDSON William (Leith)
Billy passed away peacefully, at Erskine Nursing Home, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Formerly of Scottish and Newcastle Breweries. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, August 12, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, donations to Erskine's can be given on retiral of service if desired. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 6, 2019