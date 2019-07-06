|
|
|
CROSS William (Billy) (Gilmerton)
Passed away, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, Billy, much loved father of Donna, loving grandad to Austin, Shannon and his other grandchildren, who were always in his heart and thoughts, cherished great-grandad to Enslie Rain who shared his birth date, dear brother and uncle to the Cross family and will be sadly missed by many. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, July 9, at 10 am. All welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 6, 2019