Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William CROSS

Notice Condolences

William CROSS Notice
CROSS William (Billy) (Gilmerton)
Passed away, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, Billy, much loved father of Donna, loving grandad to Austin, Shannon and his other grandchildren, who were always in his heart and thoughts, cherished great-grandad to Enslie Rain who shared his birth date, dear brother and uncle to the Cross family and will be sadly missed by many. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, July 9, at 10 am. All welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.