BURT William (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father to Calvin and Elaine, much loved grandad to Sara, Caleb and Jacob, great-grandad and uncle to all the family. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 21, at Currie Kirk Church, at 1.30 pm, followed by interment at Currie Cemetery, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. Donations can be made to the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2019