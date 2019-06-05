|
BURN William David
(Bill / Willie) (Gorgie / Leith)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Sally (Sarah), loving brother to Helen, brother-in-law to Doris and the late James and to Ian and the late Julie, much loved uncle to Malcolm, Colin, Jackie, Debbie, Paul, Rachel and Sally and dear great-uncle to their children. A private funeral took place at Seafield Crematorium, on June 4, 2019. Bill will be truly missed by all who loved him.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2019
