ANDERSON William Dempster Aird (Dempster) (Bonnyrigg)
Died peacefully, aged 82 years, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Dempster beloved husband to Heather and the late Faye. Treasured dad to Sandra, Alan and Clare, special father-in-law to Norrie, Irene and the late Colin, wonderful grandad to Blair, Abbie and her fiancé Tom and Jillian, proud great-grandad to Thomas and loved brother to Jessie. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Thursday, August 8, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please. Dempster will be dearly missed by all who were privileged enough to know him.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2019