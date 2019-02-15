|
|
|
TODD Walter (Wattie) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Walter, beloved husband of the late Georgina (Ena), adored dad to Graham, Georgia and the late Eric and a much loved grandad and great-grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, February 20, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More