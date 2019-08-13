Home

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00
Seafield Crematorium
QUINN Walter Scott (Piershill / Craigentinny)
Peacefully, at Murrayside Care Home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Walter, loved husband of the late Patricia, beloved dad to Violet, Maureen, Valerie and the late Brian and Walter. Father-in-law to James, Michael and Brian.
A beloved grandad and great-grandad to the family. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Friday, August 16, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, a collection will be taken on retiral in aid of Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 13, 2019
