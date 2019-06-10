Home

Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00
Prestongrange Parish Church
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:45
Prestonpans Cemetery
Wallace DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON Wallace (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at Haddington Care Home, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Wallace, aged 92, (late NCB), beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Baxter), loving and adored dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad to all his family and friend to all who knew him. Service to be held at Prestongrange Parish Church, on Friday, June 14, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. A retiral collection to be taken at church in aid of British Heart Foundation. Flowers if desired, may be sent to Co-op Funeralcare, Preston Links, Prestonpans
A golden heart stopped beating.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 10, 2019
