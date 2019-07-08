Home

Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
BARNETT Vivienne (Edinburgh)
Very suddenly, at Western General Hospital, on July 3, 2019, Vivienne, very much loved wife of Derek, mum to Annette and Derek and mother-in-law of Janette, adored granny to Christopher, Cameron, Derek, Rebekah and Lauryn, a special G.G to Jessica and Emily and loved sister and auntie to all. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 10, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 11 am. Family flowers only. Bright colours may be worn at Vivienne's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019
