WATT Violet (nee Skellett) (Clermiston)
Peacefully, passed away, on December 11, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh. Beloved wife to the late Bryce. Much loved mother of Margaret and mother-in-law to Bobby, devoted aunt and great-aunt and friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 4.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please. Bright colours requested.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 18, 2019
