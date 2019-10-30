Home

BARRON Violet (Vi) (Leith)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on October 24, 2019 after a short illness, Vi, beloved wife of the late Alex, loving mother to Alex, Ronnie and Eileen, mother-in-law to Alan and Alison, much loved nana to Craig, Jamie Hayley and Emma, great-nana to Alex and Daisy. A celebration of Vi's life will take place on Tuesday, November 5, at Seafield Crematorium, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 30, 2019
