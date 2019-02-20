Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica FARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica (Vera) FARRELL

Notice Condolences

Veronica (Vera) FARRELL Notice
FARRELL Veronica (Vera) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Ellen's Glen House, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, Vera, beloved wife to the late Johnny, loving mum to Yvonne and Calum, much loved nana to Nicola, Lorin, Leigh, Jordan and the late Stephen, dear sister to Derek, Douglas and the late Gordon and sadly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Vera's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, February 25, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.