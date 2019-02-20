|
|
|
FARRELL Veronica (Vera) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Ellen's Glen House, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, Vera, beloved wife to the late Johnny, loving mum to Yvonne and Calum, much loved nana to Nicola, Lorin, Leigh, Jordan and the late Stephen, dear sister to Derek, Douglas and the late Gordon and sadly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Vera's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, February 25, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2019
