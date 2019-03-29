|
ALLAN Veronica (nee Mallon) (Chesser / Winchburgh)
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness on March 24, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, Veronica, aged 81 years, adored wife of the late Peter Allan, beloved mother of Mairi and much loved by all family and friends. Funeral Mass at St Cuthbert's RC Church, Slateford Road, on Saturday, April 6, at 10 am, thereafter to Saughton Cemetery, for 11 am. Veronica will be received into church on Friday, April 5, after 7 pm Mass.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for us. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 29, 2019
