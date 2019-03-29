Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica ALLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica (Mallon) ALLAN

Notice Condolences

Veronica (Mallon) ALLAN Notice
ALLAN Veronica (nee Mallon) (Chesser / Winchburgh)
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness on March 24, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, Veronica, aged 81 years, adored wife of the late Peter Allan, beloved mother of Mairi and much loved by all family and friends. Funeral Mass at St Cuthbert's RC Church, Slateford Road, on Saturday, April 6, at 10 am, thereafter to Saughton Cemetery, for 11 am. Veronica will be received into church on Friday, April 5, after 7 pm Mass.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for us. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.