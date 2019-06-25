Home

CLOWES Tom (Elphinstone)
Peacefully, but suddenly at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Tom, a loving husband to Betty, cherished dad to Alex, Janette and Margaret.
A devoted papa and great-papa. Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 4 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Tom will be taken in aid of MS. A bus will be in attendance from the Miners Club in Elphinstone at 3 pm and then onto the Tranent Police Station for 3.20 pm, to Seafield and back.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2019
