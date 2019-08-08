|
MARKHAM Thomas William (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home, on August 3, 2019, after a long illness bravely fought, Tam, much loved dad of Melanie, Amy and Chris, proud grandad to Daniel, Calum, Ella and Ollie. Treasured brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
We will love and miss you forever.
A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, August 16, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 8, 2019