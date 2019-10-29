|
SUTHERLAND Thomas (Saughtonhall)
After a short illness, at the Western General Hospital on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Tommy, loving husband to Sheila, dad to Tommy, Graeme and Eileen, father-in-law to Donna and Mark, grandad to Claire, Rachel, Aimee, Shaun, Hanna, Jack, Olivia and Ben, great-grandad to Ava. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Friday, November 1, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made, in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 29, 2019