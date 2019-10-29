Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SUTHERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas SUTHERLAND

Notice Condolences

Thomas SUTHERLAND Notice
SUTHERLAND Thomas (Saughtonhall)
After a short illness, at the Western General Hospital on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Tommy, loving husband to Sheila, dad to Tommy, Graeme and Eileen, father-in-law to Donna and Mark, grandad to Claire, Rachel, Aimee, Shaun, Hanna, Jack, Olivia and Ben, great-grandad to Ava. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Friday, November 1, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made, in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.