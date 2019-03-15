|
STEWART Thomas (Tam) (Loanhead)
Suddenly, but peacefully at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh on March 12, 2019, Tam (late of John Barry and Bilston Glen Colliery), dearly beloved husband of Moira and a much loved dad, papa, brother, uncle and brother-in-law of all the family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Monday, March 18, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service, in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
