|
|
|
SMITH Thomas (Cider) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at home, with his loving family by his side, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Thomas, dearly loved husband and best friend of Margaret, a much loved dad and grandad and a dear friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, July 22, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2019