Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas SMITH

Notice Condolences

Thomas SMITH Notice
SMITH Thomas (Cider) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at home, with his loving family by his side, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Thomas, dearly loved husband and best friend of Margaret, a much loved dad and grandad and a dear friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, July 22, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.