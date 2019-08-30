|
McGEORGE
Thomas (Tom) (Clermiston)
Peacefully at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Tom, aged 89 years, beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved dad and father-in-law to Thomas (San Francisco) and Gary and Julie (Bristol) and adored grandfather to Hamish, Flynn and Darcey. Funeral service to be held on Friday, September 6, at 11 am, at St Andrew's Church, Clermiston, followed by burial at the Corstorphine Hill Cemetery, at 12 pm. Donations to The Corstorphine Dementia Project.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 30, 2019