Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas LEASK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Tom" LEASK

Notice Condolences

Thomas "Tom" LEASK Notice
LEASK Thomas (Tom) (Edinburgh) Peacefully, at home with family, after a long fight against the cruellest of illnesses, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, Tom, much loved and loving husband of Elizabeth (Curtis), deeply adored and loved dad of Julie and Samantha and of Pamela and the late Michael, a fun and caring papa to his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and loved father-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law and a kind and generous friend to many. A celebration of Tom's life will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 13, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Bright colours to be worn at the family's request. Family flowers only please but donations if desired, in Tom's memory, to Dementia Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.