IRVING Thomas (Tom) (Musselburgh)
Sadly, in the care of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on August 12, 2019. Thomas, aged 88, beloved husband of Margaret (Salkeld), cherished dad to Sharon and Bryan and a much loved father-in-law to Alan and Sylvia. Devoted grandad of Megan, Tony, Ryan and Eryn. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Friday, August 23, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please. Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 20, 2019
