Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00
Seafield Crematorium
HIGGINS Thomas (Tam) (Musselburgh /
formerly Tranent)
Peacefully, at home on September 23, 2019, after battling a long illness Thomas, devoted husband to Margaret, much loved dad and stepdad to Jane, Nicola and Gary, much loved grandad and papa. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Monday, September 30, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. There will be a collection for Marie Curie on retiral. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 26, 2019
