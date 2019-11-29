Home

Thomas (Old Tom) GILZEAN

The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who helped make Tom's farewell on November 19, 2019, so beautiful. To all who attended the service at St Mary's Catholic Cathedral and contributed generously to the £1000 raised for his charities. The public who waited on Princes Street, we are truly grateful and Scotmid Funerals for their arrangements which were impeccable, (something dad could only have dreamed of), the farewell tribute performed by servicemen and veterans given with real passion and respect and Braid Hills Hotel for the catering.
