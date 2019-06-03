Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas EVANS

Memories Condolences

Thomas EVANS Memories
EVANS Thomas (Tom) (Bonnyrigg)
15/09/1924 - 03/06/2017
In loving memory of Tom, a sorely missed and a cherished partner to Jessie Smith. Tom was also a loved and loving husband to the late Betty, an adored and proud dad, grandad and papa to all his family.
We lived in hope, we prayed in vain,
That God would make you well again,
But he decided we must part,
He eased your pain but broke our hearts.
Too dearly loved by all of us to ever forget.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.