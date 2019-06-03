|
EVANS Thomas (Tom) (Bonnyrigg)
15/09/1924 - 03/06/2017
In loving memory of Tom, a sorely missed and a cherished partner to Jessie Smith. Tom was also a loved and loving husband to the late Betty, an adored and proud dad, grandad and papa to all his family.
We lived in hope, we prayed in vain,
That God would make you well again,
But he decided we must part,
He eased your pain but broke our hearts.
Too dearly loved by all of us to ever forget.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
