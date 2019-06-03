Home

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Thomas (Tommy) BROWN

Thomas (Tommy) BROWN Notice
BROWN Thomas (Tommy) (Polwarth)
At Ferryfield House, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Tommy, beloved husband of Frances (nee Kilbride), loving dad to Lorraine and Eric, much loved grandad to Kelly, Hollie, Ross, Arran, Lewis and great-grandad to Evie. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Saturday, June 8, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please and donations can be made after the service, for St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
