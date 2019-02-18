Home

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
AULD Thomas (Tom) (Haddington)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on February 12, 2019, Tom, beloved husband of the late Mary and Beatrice, much loved father of the late George and father-in-law of Greta, dear grandad of George and Lynda and adoring great-grandad of Indya, Lucy, Aidan and Libby. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Monday, February 25, at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of the Haddington Day Centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2019
