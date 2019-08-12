|
|
|
NELSON Terresina (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Archview Lodge Care Home, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, aged 90. Terresina, much loved wife to the late George, loving mother to George and Anne, beloved mother-in-law to May and Michel, cherished gran and GG. A service will be held at St David's RC Church, on Wednesday, August 14, at 10 am, followed by an interment at Newbattle Cemetery, at approximately 11.15 am. All welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 12, 2019