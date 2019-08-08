|
RAFFERTY Teresa Sarah (Dr) (Bonnyrigg / Restalrig)
Teresa, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, fought with courage and dignity, at St Columba's Hospice, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of Tom and Sheila, much loved sister to Karen and Colin, dear auntie to Calum, caring and kind spirit to her many uncles, aunts, cousins and her many loved and loyal friends. A celebration of Teresa's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, August 17, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited to attend. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to Maggie's Edinburgh on retiral of service, if desired. At Teresa's request colourful clothing only, no black, purple preferred. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 8, 2019