Terence "Terry" McGRATH

Terence "Terry" McGRATH Notice
McGRATH
Terence (Terry) (Newtongrange)
Peacefully, with his family beside him, at Midlothian Community Hospital, on November 5, 2019, aged 68. Terry, beloved husband of the late Winifred, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, November 15, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Midlothian Community Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 11, 2019
